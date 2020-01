Another useful organizational tip is to change out contents on a seasonal basis. And it goes beyond clothes: Think of how much stuff in your closets gets used just short time of the year. Galoshes, winter hats, mittens and the like can all be stored away in under-the-bed bins during the spring and summer, and the same goes for beach towels and swimsuits in fall and winter.

I Need My Space Space Bags -- those plastic bags you fill with garments or linens and then vacuum the air out of -- are a cheap way to decrease the bulk of these items, and they come in many different sizes and cost as little as $4.