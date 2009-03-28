5 Ways to Organize Your Kitchen for Under $50

Lots of small things can clutter up your pantry even more than lots of big things. Tiny jars of tarragon tend to fall to the back, never to be seen again, while little jars of tomato paste like to hide behind cans of soup when you're trying to put together the perfect pasta.

A lazy Susan, or a rotating tray, can keep up with all those little odds and ends for you -- and no matter the size of your cabinets and pantry, you can find one that will fit. Put all the little things that tend to get lost on there, and you can give it a spin the next time you need a dash of cumin -- without having to dig to the very depths of your grocery items.

Shopping Tip

Before you whip out your credit card, check Goodwill and yard sales for items like these. Discount stores like TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Ross are also a great place to start combing for kitchen accessories. You can also look for them in the clearance aisles at big stores like Target or Wal-Mart.