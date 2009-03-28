5 Ways to Organize Your Kitchen for Under $50

When you have a bunch of little things you don't know where to put (a button, a book of matches, three bobby pins), you might throw them in a drawer. The psychological comfort of being able to shut them out of sight and not have to deal with them can't be underestimated.

The trouble is when you do eventually have to open that drawer, and the sight of all those homeless objects is depressing. Or, when you need to find a teaspoon and have to rattle through all your mismatched cutlery, only to get frustrated and bang the door shut.

Remember the lesson from kindergarten: a place for everything, and everything in its place. Line your drawers and then get a drawer organizer for forks and knives. Take out stuff like spatulas and slotted spoons and find a cool canister for the counter to store them in. Little boxes are helpful for stuff you don't use often -- stuff to decorate cookies with, for example.

Rackin' Em Up

A pot rack is a fantastic way to organize your pots and pans, but the racks can be a bit pricey. You can still get good use out of kitchen hooks for utensils and towels, though, and a magnetic knife rack might also do the trick.