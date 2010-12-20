5 Ways to Prevent Messes in the Bathroom

A messy bathroom can really start your day off on the wrong foot. Comstock/ Thinkstock

The bathroom is not a fun room to clean. It's full of nooks and crannies that gather dust like a lint trap, not to mention being a breeding ground for bacteria and all other sorts of gross goo that you're not too psyched to get on your hands. And if you're a woman with long hair, you probably have enough on the floors and shower walls to make a wig.

But it doesn't have to get to that scary place. As they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so the key is to keep it from ever getting to the point of no return in the first place. Here are five ways to prevent messes in your bathroom.

