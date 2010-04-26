5 Ways to Spruce up Your Garage for Springtime

Shelves, pegboards and hooks can help streamline your garage makeover. iStockphoto.com /laughingmango

Keeping items organized will not only make them a breeze to locate, but you might even find they're more enjoyable to use when you can easily get to them.

Try grouping similar objects in one area, like sports equipment or automotive supplies. Keeping seasonal items all in one place can help, too. Plastic bins are an easy, inexpensive way to store all kinds of things. From pool towels and Christmas decorations to camping gear and previous years' tax records, almost all your storage needs can be met with these plastic bins.

Advertisement

Keep as much as you can off the floor to maximize square footage and order. If possible, install extra-deep shelves about 1 1/2 feet to 2 feet (18 inches to 24 inches) wide to get materials out from underfoot. If you're likely to overdo it and haphazardly cram rows of shelves with goods, perhaps vertical cabinets with doors would be a better option. Locker-style cabinets are widely available and relatively inexpensive. This way, you acquire storage space and avoid the eyesore of a mess. Pegboards let you hang relatively lightweight items, and screw-in hooks allow you to mount a bicycle and bigger items on a wall or ceiling.