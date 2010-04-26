5 Ways to Spruce up Your Garage for Springtime

Now that tennis season is here, you'll need your racket in tip-top shape. iStockphoto.com /arsenik

Gray winter months draw us indoors, bundled away from the cold. Summers pull us outdoors, where warmer weather incites all kinds of recreation and activities. And sandwiched between these two seasons is spring, an important transition time. This is when we gear up for all the playtime ahead.

This means it's time to break out the toys! Do you really want to take a bicycle for a spin if it's mounted on a wall behind piles of odds and ends? Get it out, inflate the tires and keep it in an accessible place so you can easily hop on for a joyride.

Since you already have out the pump, inflate other things that will need a little air after sitting dormant for a season: soccer balls, basketballs, pool floats. Restring tennis rackets, mend your lucky badminton net and replace tennis balls that have lost their bounce and sidewalk chalk that's been reduced to nubs.

You'll also want to get ready for entertaining outdoors. Scrub down the grill so it's ready for the season's first cookout, and bring out the lawn furniture. Dust off or hose down outdoor tables and chairs.