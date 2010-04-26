5 Ways to Spruce up Your Garage for Springtime

This spring, make your child's safety a priority. Keep hazardous chemicals out of reach in the garage, and ensure kids have access to safety gear. iStockphoto.com /willselarep

Since your family will be coming in and out of the garage more frequently as they grab recreational supplies, take the time to make this space a little safer. Place hazardous materials up high, away from children. Make sure your kids know what areas or items in the garage are off-limits and not to be touched. If there are sharp tools or potentially dangerous materials in there, draw boundaries. This means telling children (including curious young neighbors who might find their way into your garage) that they're not allowed in there and why. Make sure to enforce your rules so you're taken seriously and your family and neighbors stay safe.

Minimize risk by using nontoxic or green materials when possible, such as low-VOC paint. If you have to store gasoline for your lawnmower, for example, ensure it's kept in a properly sealed container.

Advertisement

Other risky items sometimes stored in the garage include guns for sport, such as hunting rifles. If you have a weapon like this that's stored in the garage, always keep it locked in a safe when not in use. Store it in a place that isn't easily accessible, especially to children.

Related Articles

Sources

"Preparing Bulbs for Winter: How to Store Bulbs for Winter." Gardening Know How. 2010. (April 15, 2010).http://www.gardeningknowhow.com/flower/preparing-bulbs-for-winter-how-to-store-bulbs-for-winter.htm

"Starting Seeds Indoors." Garden Guides. 2010. (April 15, 2010).http://www.gardenguides.com/3021-starting-seeds-indoors.html

"Vinegar and Baking Soda Cleaning Recipes." Natural Healthy Home Cleaning Tips.com. 2010. (April 15, 2010). http://www.natural-healthy-home-cleaning-tips.com/vinegar_baking_soda_cleaning_recipes.htm