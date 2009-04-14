6 Green Baby Care and Cleaning Tips

Having a baby around the house generally means having mountains more laundry to do -- including your own, which has been spit up on quite often. To keep spit-up stains at bay, dab them as soon as possible with a damp washcloth that has been dipped in baking soda. The odor will be controlled, and the stain won't set before you have a chance to wash your clothes.

Even though many parents have not adopted eco-friendly techniques for themselves, when it comes to baby's laundry, they use only all-natural and nontoxic products. In addition to that, you can reach for the baking soda to give your laundry soap or detergent of choice an added boost. Just add 1/2 cup baking soda to your soap or detergent for cleaner clothes that are good for the earth and for your baby.

For new parents who are being showered with baby clothes: First, enjoy it while it lasts! Next, remove any chemical residues that the clothes may carry by washing everything with mild soap and 1/2 cup baking soda. Rinse thoroughly.