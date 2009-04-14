8 Green Cleaning Tips for Special Fabrics

Learn how to clean this sweat stain naturally. iStockphoto.com

Take a good look under your sink in your laundry room. Read the labels of any cleaning products you find. You're likely to discover ammonia and bleach are so commonplace in our everyday laundry cleaning products.

Now it's time to look at the products you should be using in your daily stain removal tactics: baking soda, vinegar, lemon juice and salt. These four, combined with elbow grease, hot water, and sometimes a few other household ingredients can give your laundry plenty of sparkle while being kinder to the planet, yourself and your family.

First up in the world of green cleaning special fabrics and situations -- yellowing!