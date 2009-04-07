Home & Garden
9 Green Bathroom Cleaning Tips

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.
Air Fresheners

It's possible to keep the bathroom smelling sweet without having to use an overwhelming aerosol air freshener. For a natural and perpetual air freshener, just keep baking soda in a pretty dish on the back of your toilet or on a shelf, and it will do the trick. For a different smell, you could add a spice like cinnamon to the baking soda. Change this mixture every three months.

To help keep unwanted pests at bay, you can also use cedar chips (found at most general purpose or bath and linen stores), lavender oil, or peppermint oil.

