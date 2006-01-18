Carpet-Cleaning Tips

Here's Rule No. 1 regarding spots and spills on your carpeting: Clean them immediately. If you catch the spill when it's fresh, you've got a good chance of removing it totally. Consider these tips, too:

Carefully blot or scrape the entire area before applying any cleaning solution. Remove as much of the spill as possible.

Before using any cleaning solution, test your carpet in an inconspicuous area to make sure the cleaner won't damage or discolor it. Test the cleaning agents that you keep on hand before you have to use them to make sure they will not harm your carpet.

Do not rub the spill -- that might spread the problem to a larger area.

When you apply spot cleaner, work from the outside of the stain toward the inside to avoid spreading the stain. After applying a cleaning solution, blot up all the moisture.

A clean white bath towel is unsurpassed for drying carpet and brushing the nap back up to a standing position.