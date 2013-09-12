How to Clean Vinyl Windows

Believe it or not, a rainfall can suffice as a cleaning! But if you haven’t seen much rain lately, a rinse with a garden hose is a good start. If your windows need more work, use a gentle soap – a mix of dish detergent and water will do – and a sponge to suds them up. Then rinse down with the garden hose, but gently: A full pressure spray or power washer can cause leaks.

Advertisement