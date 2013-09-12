How to Clean Vinyl Windows

Vinyl windows are a great, low-maintenance option for your home: Many of them are easy to clean inside and out, due to dirt- and grime-resistant vinyl. Learn to clean your vinyl windows with our simple guide.
Advertisement
Vinyl windows are a great, low-maintenance option for your home: Many of them are easy to clean inside and out, due to dirt- and grime-resistant vinyl. Learn to clean your vinyl windows with our simple guide.
Advertisement
Use a soft sponge, cloth or brush to gently wipe down the vinyl with a cleanser and water. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations on what cleaners are appropriate for daily use (general-use spray cleaners – such as what you’d use on a kitchen counter – are normally safe). You can also use a 30/70 mix of vinegar and water.
Advertisement
Remember, most vinyl windows are dirt- and grime-resistant, but to keep them that way, you’ll need to use gentle cleansers. Steer clear of any cleansers containing bleach, strong soaps with solvents or trying to clean with nail polish remover. Abrasive cleaners and scrubbing pads can scratch the surface of your vinyl windows, exposing them to further damage.
Advertisement
Believe it or not, a rainfall can suffice as a cleaning! But if you haven’t seen much rain lately, a rinse with a garden hose is a good start. If your windows need more work, use a gentle soap – a mix of dish detergent and water will do – and a sponge to suds them up. Then rinse down with the garden hose, but gently: A full pressure spray or power washer can cause leaks.
Advertisement
Please copy/paste the following text to properly cite this HowStuffWorks.com article:
Advertisement