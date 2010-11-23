Cutting Through the Grime: Cleaning Glass Top Stoves

The most important rule for cleaning your glass stovetop is to clean up spills right away. While traditional stoves can weather splatters and spills through a couple of mealtimes, reheating food spills, grease and marks from pots and pans on a glass top stove can burn them onto the surface, making them harder to clean and possibly discoloring or damaging the glass.

Letting sugary spills -- such as jam, jelly, candy or syrup -- cool on the stovetop can cause pitting or cracking. This kind of damage is not usually covered under the warranty, and you may have to have the surface professionally repaired or replaced.

Another reason glass cooktops are higher maintenance is that they require special cleaning supplies, including the following recommended products:

Ceramic cooktop cleanser

Individual-use cleaning pads

Single-edge razor blade scraper

According to manufacturers like GE and Samsung, regular cleansers may not clean the surface effectively, and using a scouring pad (or reusing a sponge that may have picked up dirt from elsewhere) can scratch the surface. A scratched surface is more vulnerable to stains and permanent damage. Most manufacturers will sell you special cleaning supplies when you purchase your stove and throughout its lifetime.

Routine cleaning of the stovetop very simply involves wiping it down with the cleanser and a paper towel or cleaning pad. Rinse and repeat as many times as it takes to remove all the residue. Spills that are more serious, such as burned-on food and metal marks from pots and pans, may require a little more elbow grease but involve the same tools. The razor blade scraper comes in handy when the cleanser fails to remove all traces of burned-on food.

That's the down-and-dirty introduction to cleaning your glass stovetop. Read on for some other maintenance tips to keep your stovetop gleaming.