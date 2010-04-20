Cleaning and Organizing Calendar

Throughout the year, you can keep your drapes and carpets looking fresh and clean by vacuuming them, but eventually you'll need to deep-clean both to maintain them.

Some drapes you'll be able to launder in your own washing machine and dryer, depending on how large they are and the capacity of your machines. Other window treatments require dry cleaning, so be sure to check the labels before starting.

Carpets should have regular cleanings that include deep soil extraction with hot water. Not only does deep cleaning remove dirt buildup and stains, but you'll also get rid of dust, mites, allergens and other microscopic pollutants that have been thriving in the fibers.

And if laundering the drapes and deep-cleaning the carpets doesn't seem like enough of a chore, it's also a good time to think about your mattresses: flip, rotate and vacuum (thoroughly, especially if you want to remove not only dust but dust mites).