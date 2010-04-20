Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

Cleaning and Organizing Calendar

by Maria Trimarchi

March: Clean air act

Beware the Ides of March, the March Hare and...dirty air? Exactly so. Spring is approaching, and before you know it, you'll be talking about how it's not the heat, it's the humidity that really gets you. Maintain your air conditioning unit now before the mercury rises.

Cleaning a dirty central air conditioning unit is also a smart thing to do before the weather warms up enough to need indoor cooling. It's important to clean the outdoor unit, paying attention to the condenser coil -- this is where a fan sucks in air (and dust, dirt and leaves along with it) through fins. Indoor coils can reduce air flow when they get dirty, but indoor coils only need to be cleaned every few years (although you should change your HVAC air filter about every three months). Schedule a professional cleaning before their dance card is full.

Advertisement

Did You Know?

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, if your central air conditioning unit is more than 12 years old, you could save 30 percent on your energy bill by replacing your old model with a new Energy Star-qualified unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement