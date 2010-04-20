Cleaning and Organizing Calendar

Beware the Ides of March, the March Hare and...dirty air? Exactly so. Spring is approaching, and before you know it, you'll be talking about how it's not the heat, it's the humidity that really gets you. Maintain your air conditioning unit now before the mercury rises.

Cleaning a dirty central air conditioning unit is also a smart thing to do before the weather warms up enough to need indoor cooling. It's important to clean the outdoor unit, paying attention to the condenser coil -- this is where a fan sucks in air (and dust, dirt and leaves along with it) through fins. Indoor coils can reduce air flow when they get dirty, but indoor coils only need to be cleaned every few years (although you should change your HVAC air filter about every three months). Schedule a professional cleaning before their dance card is full.

Advertisement