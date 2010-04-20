Home & Garden
Cleaning and Organizing Calendar

by Maria Trimarchi

April: Do you do windows?

In a perfect world, windows would be washed twice a year -- and in that perfect world they'd be self-cleaning, wouldn't they?

Windows should be washed both inside and outside, and screens should be vacuumed (stay safe: vacuum screens from the inside only).

When washing windows, use lint-free micro-fiber clothes (or paper towels) and window cleaner. For a DIY eco-friendly window cleaner, try mixing in a spray bottle:

  • 2 cups water
  • 1/4 plain vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon liquid soap (or detergent)

Shake, spray and wipe.

While some people swear by the non-streaking power of crumpled newspapers to clean windows, the pros use a 10- to 16-inch squeegee, window scrubber and bucket -- and if your house is multileveled, consider an extension pole. Use a dry rubber squeegee blade with each window wipe for a streak-free technique.

