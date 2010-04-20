Cleaning and Organizing Calendar

With May comes Memorial Day, the unofficial start of summer -- and the start of grilling season. Whether you're a gas or charcoal grill fan, now's the time to pull out the grill and don the apron. Safety should be of great concern when you're manning the open pit. Always grill at least 10 feet away from your house -- that means don't set it up on the porch, carport or in the garage. This is true for both gas and charcoal grills, which pose a fire and toxin hazard. Gas grills are powered by propane, which is highly flammable. Charcoal grills produce carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless gas that is poisonous. An estimated 3,448 people were treated in the emergency room for grill-related accidents in 2006.

Think ahead Did you put your grill away properly? The National Propane Gas Association recommends cleaning your grill with warm, soapy water, a brass-bristle brush, soft cloth, toothpicks and sandpaper and about an hour of free time -- and don't forget the owner's manual.