The Music Snob's Guide to Cleaning Your MP3 Player

If you're like most people these days, you do the bulk of your music listening with an MP3 player. These digital devices hold a lot of music, plus they're compact and easy to care for. Because MP3 players are sealed like a drum, you don't need to worry about cleaning the inside of the unit, but the outside of the player will eventually get smudges, smears, fingerprints and whatever you may have spilled on it. And if you're a music snob -- or just a neat freak -- you'll want that touch screen to be clean and clear.

Luckily, that's a very easy thing to do. Cleaning an MP3 player doesn't require much other than a clean, lint-free cloth. This means no paper towels or tissues. Most stores that sell MP3 players and other electronics also sell cleaning cloths or kits. They're typically made of microfiber, like the cloths used to clean eyeglasses. If your player just has fingerprints and light smudges, simply use the cloth by itself to wipe it clean.

Advertisement

If there are some more stubborn messes on your screen, then you may need to use a wet cleaning solution along with your lint-free cloth. Electronics stores also sell these, but any ammonia-free solution should do the trick. Spray a small amount of the solution on your MP3 player screen, and wipe it off with your dry cloth. You can also spray the cloth itself, as long as part of it is kept dry for the final wipe down.

As far as precautions go, just make sure that any kind of liquid solution stays away from the plug ports and dock connections. You don't want any liquid getting inside the unit. And, it's always best to check your owner's manual to make sure there aren't any other cleaning precautions listed.