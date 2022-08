Your bathroom is not a free for all. It’s so easy to let styling tools, magazines, bath toys and more take over every open space in your bathroom. It’s easy to cut down on cleaning if you have a place for everything before you even start. Keep a basket for the toys near the tub (or get a suction cup one to hang on the wall) and a pretty box under the sink for your styling tools, and be sure to use them! And find a new home for your magazines, please.

