Floor-cleaning Tips

If you take the time to damp-mop your asphalt floor every week, you will not have to wash it and apply polish as often as if you allow dirt to build up.

Make sure that the cleaner you use can withstand damp-mopping. If it can't, you will have to reapply it anyway. A cup of fabric softener in 1/2 pail of water will help keep the floor's shine.

Don't flood the floor with water; excess water can seep into the seams and loosen adhesives that hold down the tiles.