Floor-cleaning Tips

Asphalt Tile Floors
Asphalt tile floor won't retain the footprints when you replace your favorite old TV chair in the family room with a new one. Although asphalt is resilient, grease, oil, solvents (such as kerosene, gasoline, naphtha, and turpentine), harsh cleaning preparations, strong soaps, and scouring can damage the surface. Consider these suggestions for cleaning this type of floor:
- If you take the time to damp-mop your asphalt floor every week, you will not have to wash it and apply polish as often as if you allow dirt to build up.
- Make sure that the cleaner you use can withstand damp-mopping. If it can't, you will have to reapply it anyway. A cup of fabric softener in 1/2 pail of water will help keep the floor's shine.
- Don't flood the floor with water; excess water can seep into the seams and loosen adhesives that hold down the tiles.
- Remove heel marks by dipping fine-grade (000) steel wool in liquid floor wax and rubbing the spot. Wipe with a damp cloth.