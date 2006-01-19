Floor-cleaning Tips

Terrazzo is a very durable floor commonly used in bathrooms and halls. This flooring is made of marble chips set in cement. After it cures, terrazzo is ground and polished.

The best way to seal a terrazzo floor is with a commercial sealer for terrazzo and slate. After the sealer dries, apply two thin coats of an acrylic floor finish. When the wax is dry, buff the floor.

All a terrazzo floor needs to keep it looking good is a quick going-over with a damp mop, using either clear water, an all-purpose cleaner in warm water, or a mixture of 1 cup fabric softener and 1/2 gallon water. If your mopped floor dries with a film, mop it again with water containing a cup of white vinegar , and the floor will glisten.

To strip the wax buildup on your floor, apply a wax-stripping product with a floor-scrubbing machine that has a brush attachment. After applying the stripper according to the manufacturer's directions, rinse the floor thoroughly with water.

Our next topic, vinyl, is popular because it is so easy to maintain. As you'll discover, all you have to do is clean a vinyl floor regularly for it to last a long time.