Floor-cleaning Tips

A no-wax vinyl floor is a breeze to maintain. All you have to do is keep it clean. Here's how to do it:

Wipe up spills with a sponge dipped in dishwashing liquid.

Scrub off heel marks with a synthetic scouring pad.

To wash the floor, use an all-purpose cleaning solution. Test any cleaner in a corner before using it on the entire floor.

Sometimes a no-wax floor dries with a film. Don't panic; just mop it again with water containing 1 cup of white vinegar , and the floor will glisten like new.

Do not scour the tile or flood with water. Water can seep into the seams and loosen the adhesives that hold the flooring down.

If your vinyl floor is old or not a no-wax variety, clean it with an all-purpose cleaner dissolved in water. After you have cleaned the floor, rinse the tile with clear water. When the floor is dry, apply two thin coats of a self-polishing floor finish, allowing the floor to dry between coats.

