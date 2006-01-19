Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

Floor-cleaning Tips

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Vinyl Floors

A no-wax vinyl floor is a breeze to maintain. All you have to do is keep it clean. Here's how to do it:
  • Wipe up spills with a sponge dipped in dishwashing liquid.
  • Scrub off heel marks with a synthetic scouring pad.
  • To wash the floor, use an all-purpose cleaning solution. Test any cleaner in a corner before using it on the entire floor.
  • Sometimes a no-wax floor dries with a film. Don't panic; just mop it again with water containing 1 cup of white vinegar, and the floor will glisten like new.
  • Do not scour the tile or flood with water. Water can seep into the seams and loosen the adhesives that hold the flooring down.
  • If your vinyl floor is old or not a no-wax variety, clean it with an all-purpose cleaner dissolved in water. After you have cleaned the floor, rinse the tile with clear water. When the floor is dry, apply two thin coats of a self-polishing floor finish, allowing the floor to dry between coats.
We've saved the best for last. Provided you put in the time to care for them, wood floors can add a touch of class to your home. Find out how to treat this surface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement