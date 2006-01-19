Floor-cleaning Tips

Vinyl Floors
A no-wax vinyl floor is a breeze to maintain. All you have to do is keep it clean. Here's how to do it:
- Wipe up spills with a sponge dipped in dishwashing liquid.
- Scrub off heel marks with a synthetic scouring pad.
- To wash the floor, use an all-purpose cleaning solution. Test any cleaner in a corner before using it on the entire floor.
- Sometimes a no-wax floor dries with a film. Don't panic; just mop it again with water containing 1 cup of white vinegar, and the floor will glisten like new.
- Do not scour the tile or flood with water. Water can seep into the seams and loosen the adhesives that hold the flooring down.
- If your vinyl floor is old or not a no-wax variety, clean it with an all-purpose cleaner dissolved in water. After you have cleaned the floor, rinse the tile with clear water. When the floor is dry, apply two thin coats of a self-polishing floor finish, allowing the floor to dry between coats.