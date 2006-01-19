Floor-cleaning Tips

To shine and resist foot traffic, linoleum must be waxed. But once it is waxed, the only regular maintenance linoleum floors need is vacuuming and an occasional swipe with a damp mop.



Linoleum should be cleaned with a mop.



A cup of vinegar in the mop water will bring up the shine on the floor, so you can delay rewaxing until it's really necessary.

Remove heel marks from linoleum by dipping fine-grade (000) steel wool in liquid floor wax. Rub the spot gently, and wipe with a damp cloth.

Solvent-base products can soften and damage linoleum. Scouring the floor, flooding it with water, or using very hot water is also bad for linoleum floors.

The fastest way to clean a linoleum floor is with a one-step cleaner or polish, but the best way to clean the floor is to mop it with an all-purpose cleaner. Dissolve the cleaner in warm water, rinse, and apply two thin coats of self-polishing liquid.

Next on our list is marble, which can be one of the most beautiful types of floors if it's cared for correctly.