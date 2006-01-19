Floor-cleaning Tips

Make a rubber-tile floor look freshly waxed by adding 1 cup of fabric softener to 1/2 pail of water.

The quickest way to clean a rubber-tile floor is to use an all-purpose cleaning solution. Read the product label for precautionary measures, and test it in a corner before using it on the entire floor.

Occasionally remove wax buildup with a cleaner or wax stripper. Follow stripping with two thin coats of self-polishing wax; allow to dry between coats.

Remove heel marks from rubber tile by dipping fine-grade (000) steel wool in liquid floor wax. Rub the spot gently, and wipe with a damp cloth.

Solvent-base products can soften and damage a rubber-tile floor. Also, keep scouring pads, strong soaps, and hot water away from rubber tile.