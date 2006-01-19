Home & Garden
Floor-cleaning Tips

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Rubber Tile Floors

Rubber tile provides an anti-static surface that is ideal for home offices and rooms with computers. Careful care of rubber flooring is necessary because it can be damaged by exposure to strong cleaners.
  • Make a rubber-tile floor look freshly waxed by adding 1 cup of fabric softener to 1/2 pail of water.
  • The quickest way to clean a rubber-tile floor is to use an all-purpose cleaning solution. Read the product label for precautionary measures, and test it in a corner before using it on the entire floor.
  • Occasionally remove wax buildup with a cleaner or wax stripper. Follow stripping with two thin coats of self-polishing wax; allow to dry between coats.
  • Remove heel marks from rubber tile by dipping fine-grade (000) steel wool in liquid floor wax. Rub the spot gently, and wipe with a damp cloth.
  • Solvent-base products can soften and damage a rubber-tile floor. Also, keep scouring pads, strong soaps, and hot water away from rubber tile.
  • Flooding the floor with water will cause big problems; excess water can loosen the adhesives that hold down the flooring.
You don't have to worry quite as much when cleaning terrazzo floors, the topic of our next section.

