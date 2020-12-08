" " Try a free puzzle of this image! Your fitted sheets can look as neat as your flat sheets with our folding tips. HighImpactPhotography/Getty Images

There are two types of people in the world: those who know how to fold a fitted sheet and those who stuff it into the closet in a ball out of total frustration. Show the sheet who's boss by learning how to fold it properly, once and for all. We've got the instructions!

The process will seem complicated at first, but after doing it a couple of times, you'll be able to fold on autopilot. (The video below will help, too.) All you need is the sheet and a flat surface to work with. For best results, fold right after the sheets come out of the dryer.

Turn the sheet inside out and make sure the elastic edges are facing you. Pick one of the longer sides and place one hand inside each corner to grasp the inside. Bring your hands together to fold the sheet in half vertically. Flip the corner in your right hand over the left corner. This makes a handy pocket. Then switch hands so that your right hand is inside the pocket. With your left hand, straighten out the edges so they're nice and lined up. Put your left hand into the other corner pocket. Now you should have both hands inside double-layered corner pockets. Bring the corners together and fold the right corner over the left again, making another pocket. Put your right hand in the pocket and once again straighten the edges out with your left hand. So now you should have all four corners in one pocket and three straight edges. Fold the top side down to make a rectangle. Place on a flat surface, like the bed, a clean floor or the top of your washer/dryer. Fold the top third of the rectangle down, then the bottom third of the rectangle up over it. You should have one long, skinny rectangle. Fold the sheet in thirds again and it should look almost as good as when it came out of the package after purchase.

Repeat with all fitted sheets until you become a fitted sheet folding fanatic.

Now That's Cool Store folded sheets (fitted and flat), and one pillowcase inside the remaining matching pillow case to keep everything together. There will be excess pillowcase once everything's inside, so tuck the remaining material neatly underneath.