The Bedroom

Setting limits for kids helps them learn about values. If you set a limit to the number of toys they can keep around, they will learn about priorities and what is really important to them.

Trying a "Clean Sweep" of your own? Get the whole family involved. A large project tackled alone can be frustrating, but many hands make a big project go faster. It's also a great way to work together to make your house a better space for everyone.

Kids pattern what they see, not what they're told. It's up to parents to set limits for how many toys can fit in a one room. As they children get older, they'll apply those lessons to other areas of their lives.

A good way to get your kids to take responsibility for organizing their toys is to assign them bins labeled with their names and to keep those bins in a place they can access. In time, your kids will develop good organizational habits just like you!

Hanging chairs in a playroom are fun and make cleaning up easier. Just make sure to mount them in ceiling joists so they'll support your weight without crashing to the ground.

Keep children's books on lower shelves so they can get them out and put them away on their own. You're never too young to be organized.

Having two kids share a room can be hard on organization. Make a game out of putting away toys and clothes, and kids will learn this important skill early.