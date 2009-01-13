The Bedroom

Kids Rooms
- Setting limits for kids helps them learn about values. If you set a limit to the number of toys they can keep around, they will learn about priorities and what is really important to them.
- Trying a "Clean Sweep" of your own? Get the whole family involved. A large project tackled alone can be frustrating, but many hands make a big project go faster. It's also a great way to work together to make your house a better space for everyone.
- Kids pattern what they see, not what they're told. It's up to parents to set limits for how many toys can fit in a one room. As they children get older, they'll apply those lessons to other areas of their lives.
- A good way to get your kids to take responsibility for organizing their toys is to assign them bins labeled with their names and to keep those bins in a place they can access. In time, your kids will develop good organizational habits just like you!
- Hanging chairs in a playroom are fun and make cleaning up easier. Just make sure to mount them in ceiling joists so they'll support your weight without crashing to the ground.
- Keep children's books on lower shelves so they can get them out and put them away on their own. You're never too young to be organized.
- Having two kids share a room can be hard on organization. Make a game out of putting away toys and clothes, and kids will learn this important skill early.
- Kids are important, but if their clutter is starting to affect your relationship, then it may be time to take a step back and put yourself first. Then you can be in a better place to take care of your children.