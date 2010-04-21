How do I know if my household cleansers are safe?

Before you spray that cleanser in your home, know if there are any precautions you should take. Comstock Images/ Getty Images

Keeping a clean home has gotten a little more complicated over the years. Those germ and grime busters that reside under your sink may be effective at getting the gunk out of your oven or the stains off your tile and grout, but there's a chance that they could make you sick, too. The green movement has multiplied the options we have available and increased public scrutiny about what goes into household cleansers. That lemon-scented solution your mom used to love may still be a great, safe choice, but when you know more, you may want to embrace a less caustic and potentially dangerous way to tidy up your home.

Although the landscape of consumer products is always changing, the government and consumer watchdog groups are working to bring information to light that will help you make safer choices about the household cleansers you buy. There are also measures in place to get dangerous products off the market once they've been identified. Because identifying hazards officially and dealing with them is a process that can take some time, it pays to rely on your instincts, stay informed and err on the side of caution when it comes to household cleanser safety.

You're the first line of defense in keeping your family safe from potentially dangerous substances in your home and out. The tools and information on the next pages will help you understand more about household cleanser safety. Clean is good, but clean and safe is even better.