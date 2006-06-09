How to Clean Cooktops

The exteriors of most gas and electric ranges are baked-on porcelain enamel; the trim is usually chrome; and the control knobs are plastic. The easiest way to keep these clean is to wipe the surface around the heating elements after each use. Avoid usin­g harsh abrasives or steel wool, which will damage the stove's enamel finish. Also consider these suggestions:

Wash reflector bowls, or drip pans, and grids in warm soapsuds whenever food or grease is spilled on them.

Gas burners should be washed occasionally. Clear the holes with a fine wire. Do not use a toothpick; it could break off and clog the hole.

Electric heating elements are self-cleaning and should never be submerged in water.

Remove all the control knobs when you clean the exterior of the range to make the job easier. Soak the knobs in warm sudsy water, and dry them with a soft towel before putting them back in place.

