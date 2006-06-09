How to Clean Cookware and Servingware

There's nothing more daunting than facing a goopy, stuck-on cheesy pan of lasagna after a big Italian meal. But putting off cleaning that pan will only make your situation worse. This article will provide helpful tips and guidelines for cleaning all your cookware and serving ware, from cast iron pans to crystal glasses.

Before we delve into each specific surface, here are some great tips for general cleaning of serving ware and cookware.

Basic care for all cookware and serving ware starts with reading the manufacturer's care instructions.





Wash all pots and pans thoroughly inside and out soon after use.





If baked-on food requires washing the pan in soapsuds, dry it thoroughly after washing over a warm burner and rub vegetable oil into the pan with a paper towel.





Prevent heat stains on the outside of pans by keeping gas flames low so that they cannot lick up the side of the pot.





Do not subject cookware to sudden temperature changes; allow all cookware to cool before washing or soaking.

Aluminum cookware has the added problem of becoming discolored. Let's find out more.