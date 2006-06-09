How to Clean Cookware and Servingware

Cast-iron cookware has a tendency to rust if it is not kept properly seasoned. Some cast-iron cooking utensils come from the factory already sealed, but most will have to be seasoned before their first use. Season cast-iron cookware in the traditional way: Scour cast-iron pots with a steel-wool soap pad, rinse, then wipe the inside of the pot with vegetable oil, place it in a warm oven for two hours, and wipe off the excess oil. Repeat this procedure periodically and whenever rust spots appear.





Wash cast-iron cookware in hot sudsy water, then dry it thoroughly, and store in a dry cupboard without its lid in place.





Never wash cast-iron cookware in the dishwasher; it will remove the seasoning and cause rust.

Like cast iron, clay and enamel cookware has some unique cleaning requirements. Read on to find some good tips for cleaning clay and enamel.