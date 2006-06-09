How to Clean Cookware and Servingware

Cleaning Glassware
- Most glassware can be safely washed in the dishwasher, but gilt- and silver-trim glass, delicate crystal, milk glass, and ornamental glass must be washed by hand. If you have soft water, wash all glassware by hand -- the combination of soft water and detergent will etch and permanently dull glassware.
- Before you wash glassware, cushion the bottom of the sink with a towel or rubber mat.
- Add vinegar to the wash water or rinse water for more sparkle; ammonia in the wash water will cut grease on glassware.
- Slowly slide stemware into the water, holding the glass by the base; if you push a glass into the water bottom first, it is likely to crack.
- Glass and Ceramic Glass CookwareJust like glassware, glass and ceramic cookware requires tender loving care. Here are some tips for cleaning glass and ceramic glass.
- Most
heat-resistant glass and ceramic-glass cookware is designed for oven use
only, but some can be used on stovetops.
- Read
the manufacturer's instructions carefully to make sure that you use your
cookware appropriately.
- All
glass and ceramic-glass cookware is dishwasher-safe.
- Glass
cookware that is allowed to boil dry is likely to shatter. If a pot
boils dry, turn off the heat and leave the pot where it is until it has
cooled.
- Remove mineral deposits from glass coffeepots and teapots by boiling full-strength cider vinegar in the container for 15 minutes.
Remove dirt from crevices with a soft brush; remove stains by rubbing with a cut lemon or washing in a vinegar solution.
- Allow glassware to drip-dry upside down, or polish with a soft cloth.
- Clean stained decanters by filling them with water and adding 1 cup ammonia or vinegar. Soak overnight.
