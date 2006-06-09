Home & Garden
How to Clean Cookware and Servingware

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cleaning Glassware

  • Most glassware can be safely washed in the dishwasher, but gilt- and silver-trim glass, delicate crystal, milk glass, and ornamental glass must be washed by hand. If you have soft water, wash all glassware by hand -- the combination of soft water and detergent will etch and permanently dull glassware.

  • Before you wash glassware, cushion the bottom of the sink with a towel or rubber mat.

  • Add vinegar to the wash water or rinse water for more sparkle; ammonia in the wash water will cut grease on glassware.

  • Slowly slide stemware into the water, holding the glass by the base; if you push a glass into the water bottom first, it is likely to crack.

    Hold glasses by the base when submerging them in water.
    Hold glasses by the base when submerging them in water.

     

  • Glass and Ceramic Glass Cookware
    Just like glassware, glass and ceramic cookware requires tender loving care. Here are some tips for cleaning glass and ceramic glass.

    • Most heat-resistant glass and ceramic-glass cookware is designed for oven use only, but some can be used on stovetops.

    • Read the manufacturer's instructions carefully to make sure that you use your cookware appropriately.

    • All glass and ceramic-glass cookware is dishwasher-safe.

    • Glass cookware that is allowed to boil dry is likely to shatter. If a pot boils dry, turn off the heat and leave the pot where it is until it has cooled.

    • Remove mineral deposits from glass coffeepots and teapots by boiling full-strength cider vinegar in the container for 15 minutes.

    Remove dirt from crevices with a soft brush; remove stains by rubbing with a cut lemon or washing in a vinegar solution.

  • Allow glassware to drip-dry upside down, or polish with a soft cloth.

  • Clean stained decanters by filling them with water and adding 1 cup ammonia or vinegar. Soak overnight.

Just because it's nonstick, doesn't necessary mean it's easy to clean. Go to the next page for tips on cleaning cookware with a nonstick finish.

