  Prev NEXT  

How to Clean Cookware and Servingware

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cleaning Plastic and Rubber

  • Plastic and rubber utensils and containers should never be exposed to high heat, because some plastics will melt and warp, and heat and sunlight can cause rubber products to crack.

  • Check the manufacturer's instructions to see if an item is dishwasher-safe.

  • Do not use solvents, harsh abrasives, or scouring pads to remove stains from plastic or rubber.

  • A paste made of baking soda and water is very effective for removing stubborn soils and stains from plastic and rubber utensils. Apply the paste to plastic with a sponge or soft cloth; a synthetic scouring pad can be used on rubber.

  • Remove odor from a plastic container by crumpling a piece of newspaper into the container. Secure the lid tightly, and leave it overnight. The paper will absorb the odor.

    Place crumpled newspaper in a plastic container to remove odors.
    2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Place crumpled newspaper in plastic containers to remove odors.

Finally! A surface that doesn't require much special attention. Read on to learn about cleaning stainless steel.

