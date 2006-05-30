How to Clean Cookware

Here are some great tips for cleaning aluminum, including how to avoid discoloration.

To protect aluminum cookware from discoloration, never wash it in a dishwasher or let it soak in soapy water for long periods of time.





To remove interior discoloration, fill the pan with water, add 1 tablespoon cream of tartar or 1 tablespoon lemon juice per quart of water, and simmer until the discoloration is gone. Complete the process by scouring the pan with a steel-wool soap pad. Caution: Wear rubber gloves.





Wear rubber gloves. Use a steel-wool soap pad to remove burned-on food on cast-aluminum cookware.





Liquid nonabrasive bathroom cleanser or a paste of baking soda and water used with a synthetic scouring pad will polish both cast and sheet aluminum.

Now let's take a look at cleaning cast iron without removing its seasoning.