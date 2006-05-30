How to Clean Cookware

Use wood, nylon, or specially coated spoons and spatulas to prevent surface damage.





Most nonstick cookware can be safely washed in the dishwasher. Wash new pans before using them, and lightly coat the inside with vegetable oil.





Apply vegetable oil again after each washing in the dishwasher and after treating for stains.





Do not soak pans in soapy water; the coating can retain a soap flavor.





When you want to remove stains from nonstick cookware, mix 2 tablespoons baking soda with 1 cup water and 1/2 cup liquid bleach. Boil the solution in the pan for several minutes until the stains disappear, then wash as usual.

Nonstick finishes or coatings are relatively thin. That means they're easily damaged. However, if you use the following suggestions, your nonstick cookware will survive the daily wear and tear it suffers.

