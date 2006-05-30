How to Clean Cookware

Plastic and rubber utensils and containers should never be exposed to high heat, because some plastics will melt and warp, and heat and sunlight can cause rubber products to crack. Check the manufacturer's instructions to see if an item is dishwasher-safe. Do not use solvents, harsh abrasives, or scouring pads to remove stains from plastic or rubber.

A paste made of baking soda and water is very effective for removing stubborn soils and stains from plastic and rubber utensils. Apply the paste to plastic with a sponge or soft cloth; a synthetic scouring pad can be used on rubber.





Remove odor from a plastic container by crumpling a piece of newspaper into the container. Secure the lid tightly, and leave it overnight. The paper will absorb the odor.

©2006 Publications International, Ltd.

Place newspaper in plastic containers to remove odors.



Finally! A surface that doesn't require much special attention. Keep reading to learn about cleaning stainless steel.