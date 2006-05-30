How to Clean Cookware

Stainless steel requires little special care. Of course, that doesn't mean you can ignore it. There are some things you need to do to keep your stainless steel in good shape.



Stainless steel is dishwasher-safe, but if you wash it by hand, dry it promptly to prevent water spots.

Letting a pot boil over high heat for a long period of time will discolor stainless steel.





Storing the cookware stacked with other pots and pans may cause surface scratches.





To polish stainless steel, sprinkle baking soda on the wet surface of a pan, and scrub the metal with a synthetic scouring pad. Caution: Wear rubber gloves. After rinsing and drying, the pan will be bright as new.

