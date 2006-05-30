How to Clean Cookware

Wood bowls, trays, rolling pins, spoons, salad utensils, and cutting boards need special care to prevent warping and cracking. Because wood is porous, it absorbs moisture. When it dries out, the wood may be rough because the water may have raised the grain. That is just one thing to consider when dealing with wood. Here are more:



Periodically clean and oil cutting boards to restore their smooth surfaces and to protect them from moisture.





Some salad bowls are finished with a waterproof varnish, but many people prefer to keep their bowls untreated to absorb seasonings and enhance the flavor of salad.

Wipe wood immediately after use with a sponge or paper towel moistened in cold water.





If the wood item needs to be washed, don't let it soak in water and never put it in the dishwasher.





Remove stains with a solution of 1/4 cup chlorine bleach and 1 quart warm water. Rinse and dry, then coat with vegetable oil.





Eliminate odors by rubbing the surface with a slice of lemon.



Baking soda cleans and deodorizes wood. Mix 1/2 cup baking soda with 1 quart warm water, and rub it on the wood surface. Caution: Wear rubber gloves.





Wear rubber gloves. Use a synthetic scouring pad to clean a cutting board. Scour the gummy residue on the edges of the board. Rinse with clear water; blot the moisture with a towel, and air-dry.





Bring back the natural finish by giving woodenware a coat of boiled linseed oil or vegetable oil, rubbed in with a synthetic scouring pad. Apply two thin coats 24 hours apart, wiping off the excess 1/2 hour after each application.

