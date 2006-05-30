How to Clean Cookware

Glass and ceramic cookware requires tender loving care. Follow these guidelines for giving your class and ceramic cookware what it needs.



Most heat-resistant glass and ceramic-glass cookware is designed for oven use only, but some can be used on stovetops.





Read the manufacturer's instructions carefully to make sure that you use your cookware appropriately.





All glass and ceramic-glass cookware is dishwasher-safe.





Glass cookware that is allowed to boil dry is likely to shatter. If a pot boils dry, turn off the heat and leave the pot where it is until it has cooled.





Remove mineral deposits from glass coffeepots and teapots by boiling full-strength cider vinegar in the container for 15 minutes.

Now that you've cleaned every piece of cookware in your kitchen, it's time to mess it up again with another meal! But if you follow the tips and guidelines mentioned in this article, keeping these pieces clean will be a snap.

©Publications International, Ltd.