How to Clean Gold

Although gold jewelry comes in many different types and styles, all gold treasures are cared for and cleaned the same way. Gold is tarnish-resistant, but it can get dirty and smudged. Lotions, powders and soaps that you use regularly can cover your jewelry and reduce its brilliance. Cleaning your jewelry from any such build-up and residues can restore the original sparkle and shine. Although there are many commercial products available for cleaning jewelry, it's not necessary to spend money on them. Water and mild detergent is sufficient to restore your jewelry's radiance. Here are two options for making your jewelry shiny again.

Method one

Materials needed:

Small bowl

Mild dish detergent

Soft-bristled brush

Soft cloth

Here's what to do:

Fill the bowl with warm water. Mix a few drops of detergent into the water. Soak the jewelry in the bowl for a few minutes. This will help loosen the dirt stuck to the gold. Scrub the jewelry gently with the soft brush. Remember, scrubbing too hard may scratch the gold. Rinse thoroughly in clean water. Dry the jewelry with the soft cloth.

Method two

Materials needed:

Small bowl

Ammonia

Soft cloth

Here's what to do:

Fill the bowl with a solution of one part ammonia to six parts water. Soak the jewelry in the bowl for one minute. Remove the jewelry and rinse it well under clean water. Dry the jewelry with the soft cloth.

Remember: