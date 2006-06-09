How to Clean Large Kitchen Appliances

Large appliances in your kitchen range from enamel-coated metal boxes that clean up with the swipe of a wet cloth to ranges that have at least four depressions to trap and hold spilled food. If you keep up appearances by regularly wiping sticky fingerprints off the refrigerator door and drips off the front of the dishwasher, you can put off cleaning the messes that lurk within your large appliances until you have time to deal with them thoroughly.

When the time does finally arrive for you to do some heavy-duty kitchen cleaning, the suggestions and guidelines in this article should come in handy. From dishwashers and ovens to refrigerators and microwaves, we have your kitchen covered.