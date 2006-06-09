How to Clean Large Kitchen Appliances

The dishwasher's job is to clean your dishes -- but, ironically, it can get pretty dirty in the process of performing that function. Here's how to keep your dishwasher as clean and fresh as your dishes:



Baking soda comes in handy when the dishwasher needs cleaning. Dip a cloth into the soda, and use it to clean smudges from the exterior; the same method will also remove stains from the liner. Use a synthetic scouring pad to clean stubborn soil.





Clean out hard-water stains, deodorize, and sparkle the inside of the dishwasher by running a wash load using powdered lemonade mix. The ascorbic acid in the powder helps the cleaning action.





If the interior of your dishwasher retains odors, sprinkle 3 tablespoons of baking soda in the bottom of the machine and allow it to sit overnight. The odors will be washed away with the baking soda during the next wash cycle.

