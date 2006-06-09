How to Clean Large Kitchen Appliances

So your microwave is splattered and battered? We have some ways to freshen it up:



Use a mild dishwashing detergent, baking soda, or glass cleaner to clean the inside of the microwave, and wash the glass tray in the sink or the dishwasher when it is soiled.





Never use a commercial oven cleaner in a microwave oven.





If your microwave is splattered with old sauces and greasy buildup, place a glass measuring cup with 1 cup water and 1/4 cup vinegar inside microwave. Boil for 3 minutes, then remove measuring cup and wipe inside of oven with a damp sponge. You'll be surprised how easily it will wipe away.





Deodorize your microwave by keeping a dish of vinegar inside overnight. If smells continue, change vinegar and repeat procedure nightly until the odor is gone.

Take a look below your microwave -- how's that range hood looking? If "greasy" is the first word that comes to mind, read the next section.