How to Clean Large Kitchen Appliances

Cleaning Microwaves
So your microwave is splattered and battered? We have some ways to freshen it up:
- Use a mild dishwashing detergent, baking soda, or glass cleaner to clean the inside of the microwave, and wash the glass tray in the sink or the dishwasher when it is soiled.
- Never use a commercial oven cleaner in a microwave oven.
- If your microwave is splattered with old sauces and greasy buildup, place a glass measuring cup with 1 cup water and 1/4 cup vinegar inside microwave. Boil for 3 minutes, then remove measuring cup and wipe inside of oven with a damp sponge. You'll be surprised how easily it will wipe away.
- Deodorize your microwave by keeping a dish of vinegar inside overnight. If smells continue, change vinegar and repeat procedure nightly until the odor is gone.
Take a look below your microwave -- how's that range hood looking? If "greasy" is the first word that comes to mind, read the next section.