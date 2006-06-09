How to Clean Large Kitchen Appliances

The final item on the agenda is the refrigerator. Here are some suggestions for getting that task done and moving on with your life:





A frost-free refrigerator should be cleaned when dirty or about every four to six months. Clean a manual-defrost refrigerator when you defrost the freezer compartment.





Wash the drip pan whenever you defrost or clean your refrigerator.





Defrost the freezer section of your refrigerator when the frost gets to be 1/2-inch thick. Turn off the freezer, and remove all food. Remove shelves, bins, racks, and trays, and wash them in a mild soap solution. Dry thoroughly.





Do not put food back into the freezer until you have wiped off any condensation that develops and the freezer has been running for at least 1/2 hour. Wipe the interior of the refrigerator to prevent puddles from remaining in the bottom when you replace the bins.





Vacuum the dust behind the bottom grille of your refrigerator at least once every six months.





Control refrigerator odors with a box of baking soda placed at the back of a shelf. Replace the box every other month. Also, place a box in the freezer if odors are a problem there.





Wipe the inside of your refrigerator with a sponge soaked in vanilla extract to deodorize it.





Commercial kitchen cleaners will remove smudges and dirt and leave a protective wax coating on the exterior of the refrigerator, but baking soda will also clean and shine your refrigerator. Rub the exterior with a cloth dipped in baking soda, rinse well, and dry with a soft cloth.

As you've seen, cleaning large appliances doesn't have to be a large undertaking. The secret is to clean regularly -- then the dirt and grime won't seem so overwhelming.



