How to Clean Small Kitchen Appliances

Drip coffeemakers are easy to clean -- all you have to do is change the filter; wash the pot, lid, and basket in a detergent solution; and quickly wipe the base with a cloth. Percolators, on the other hand, need a thorough, occasional cleaning to get rid of oil buildup that can affect the taste of the coffee.

Remove coffee and mineral stains from the glass pot of an automatic drip coffeemaker by adding 1 cup crushed ice, 1 tablespoon water, and 4 teaspoons salt to carafe when it is at room temperature. Gently swirl mixture, rinse, and then wash as usual.

Allow a heated percolator to cool before cleaning.

Clean the spout and tubes of a percolator with a special percolator brush and sudsy warm water.

Use a synthetic scouring pad -- never harsh abrasives or steel wool -- to remove stubborn soil from percolator parts. If the surface becomes scratched, oil and other coffee residues will accumulate in the scratches.

