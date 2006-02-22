How to Clean Small Kitchen Appliances

Toasters are crumb catchers and smudge collectors. They need regular attention to keep them clean, shiny, and crumb-free. Here's what you should do:

Remember to unplug the toaster and let it cool before cleaning it. Never immerse the toaster in water.

Wipe the exterior of the toaster regularly. Remove the crumb tray at the base of the toaster and shake out accumulated crumbs; wash the tray in warm soapy water. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd. Get rid of crumbs by cleaning the crumb tray at the base of the toaster.

If your toaster does not have a crumb tray, turn the toaster upside down and shake it over the sink or a large garbage can.

Use a thin soft brush to remove crumbs from the interior.

Metal utensils should not be used to clean the inside of the toaster.

In the final section of this article, we'll find out what it takes to clean a waffle iron.

