How to Clean Small Kitchen Appliances

Cleaning Toasters
Toasters are crumb catchers and smudge collectors. They need regular attention to keep them clean, shiny, and crumb-free. Here's what you should do:
- Remember to unplug the toaster and let it cool before cleaning it. Never immerse the toaster in water.
- Wipe the exterior of the toaster regularly. Remove the crumb tray at the base of the toaster and shake out accumulated crumbs; wash the tray in warm soapy water. ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.Get rid of crumbs by cleaning the crumb tray at the base of the toaster.
- If your toaster does not have a crumb tray, turn the toaster upside down and shake it over the sink or a large garbage can.
- Use a thin soft brush to remove crumbs from the interior.
- Metal utensils should not be used to clean the inside of the toaster.
