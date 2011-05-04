A Venetian blind is a cover for a window made of thin horizontal pieces of wood, plastic or metal which can be moved in order to change the amount of light that is allowed in [source: Dictionary]. Venetian blinds are one of the most popular window blinds today. They not only help to keep bright sun out of your eyes, they also provide privacy. The advantage of Venetian blinds is that they don't have to be totally open or totally closed, like other window shades. Rather, you can adjust the amount of light you want to allow through. The one thing about Venetian blinds is that dust, dirt and sticky grease from your fingers accumulate on them, and cleaning them can get tricky [source: Do It Yourself]. Here's how to clean Venetian blinds.
- Remove the blinds from the brackets. It's advisable to use a step ladder so that you can get a proper grip on the top of the blinds.
- Fill your bathtub with about 5 inches (13 centimeters) of warm water.
- Add a bleaching agent or detergent to the water.
- Place the blinds into the water. You may want to let them soak in the tub overnight to help loosen the dirt.
- Scrub the blinds. If the dirt is greasy and sticky use a soft bristle brush. Otherwise, clean the blinds with a cloth or sponge.
- Drain all the water from the tub and re-fill it with clean water. Rinse the blinds.
- Drain the water.
- Stand the blinds up on one end, leaning them against the wall. Let them drain for 30 minutes.
- Replace the blinds on their brackets.
- Leave them extended to their full length with the slats slightly tilted until they are completely dry [source: Home Tips].