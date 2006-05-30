How to Clean Windows

A cotton swab or soft toothbrush works for cleaning window corners. Publications International, Ltd.

­Don't want to spend money on a glass cleaner? Home recipes work just as well as commercial products for washing windows, and you'll save money. Try this recipe for a homemade glass cleaner:

Use 2 tablespoons ammonia, 1/2 cup rubbing alcohol, and 1/4 teaspoon dishwashing detergent.

Add all ingredients to a small spray bottle, then fill the bottle with water and shake well. You can substitute 3 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice for the ammonia.

Use as you would any commercial window cleaner.

