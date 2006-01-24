How to Clean Your Walls and Ceilings

Light, routine cleaning of your walls and ceilings will keep them looking fresh and delay the need for a major cleaning.

Generally, walls and ceilings are painted with either latex or alkyd paint. Latex, a water-base paint, is easy to wash after it has "cured" or set for a period of time. Alkyd, or oil-base paint, is durable and washable. Both types come in four finishes: flat (for walls and ceilings), satin (for doors and trim), semigloss (for walls), and gloss (for kitchen and bathroom walls and woodwork). You can clean painted walls with all-purpose cleaners.

We'll examine more than just painted surfaces in this article. From plaster to tile, we'll hit on a variety of surface types.