Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
NEXT PAGE  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

How to Clean Your Walls and Ceilings

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Light, routine cleaning of your walls and ceilings will keep them looking fresh and delay the need for a major cleaning.

Generally, walls and ceilings are painted with either latex or alkyd paint. Latex, a water-base paint, is easy to wash after it has "cured" or set for a period of time. Alkyd, or oil-base paint, is durable and washable. Both types come in four finishes: flat (for walls and ceilings), satin (for doors and trim), semigloss (for walls), and gloss (for kitchen and bathroom walls and woodwork). You can clean painted walls with all-purpose cleaners.

We'll examine more than just painted surfaces in this article. From plaster to tile, we'll hit on a variety of surface types.

A Cleaner for Painted Walls and Ceilings
Here's a homemade solution that can get the dirt off painted walls and ceilings:
  • Mix 1⁄2 cup vinegar, 1 cup clear ammonia, 1⁄4 cup baking soda, and 1 gallon warm water. Caution: Wear rubber gloves, and work in a well-ventilated area when using this powerful solution.
  • Apply to the wall with a sponge, and rinse with clear water. If your walls have a rough texture, use old nylon stockings or socks rather than a sponge because they won't tear and leave difficult-to-remove bits on the surface.


Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement