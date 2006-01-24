How to Clean Your Walls and Ceilings

Woodwork





Vacuum or dust woodwork regularly.

Keep a small container of matching paint or stain handy to touch up nicks and scratches.

Wash the doors and window frames from the bottom up.

Polish or wood cleaner can work wonders on your woodwork.



Clean woodwork with a wood cleaner or polish. Do not use water-base cleaners on stained or natural woodwork except for light touch-ups that you buff quickly. Spray the cleaner on a cloth instead of directly on the wood.

Many commercial oil and wax finishes are available. Follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Wood paneling can have a natural, stain, oil, or wax finish. Routine care requires occasional vacuuming with a brush attachment. Never use water to clean wood paneling. Many commercial oil and wax finishes are available. For the best results, follow the manufacturer's instructions.