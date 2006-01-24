Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

How to Clean Your Walls and Ceilings

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Wood Paneling and Woodwork

Wood paneling can have a natural, stain, oil, or wax finish. Routine care requires occasional vacuuming with a brush attachment. Never use water to clean wood paneling. Many commercial oil and wax finishes are available. For the best results, follow the manufacturer's instructions.

Woodwork

Woodwork is either painted, stained, or left natural with an oil or varnish finish. Like walls, it benefits from a regular cleaning routine. Here's how you should approach that routine:
  • Vacuum or dust woodwork regularly.
  • Keep a small container of matching paint or stain handy to touch up nicks and scratches.
  • Wash the doors and window frames from the bottom up.

    Cleaning woodwork involves using polish or wood cleaner.
    ©2006 Publications International, Ltd.
    Polish or wood cleaner can work wonders on your woodwork.

  • Clean woodwork with a wood cleaner or polish. Do not use water-base cleaners on stained or natural woodwork except for light touch-ups that you buff quickly. Spray the cleaner on a cloth instead of directly on the wood.
  • Many commercial oil and wax finishes are available. Follow the manufacturer's instructions.
As you've seen in this article, cleaning walls and ceilings isn't a difficult job. The most important thing is to make sure you do it regularly.


Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement