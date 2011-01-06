How to Create a Family Cleaning Chore Calendar

Maintaining a clean house isn't easy in this fast-paced world. It seems like there's always something on that mental to-do list that takes precedence. Simply staying organized is enough of a job for many people. If you have the luxury of being able to afford a regular cleaning service, then you can let some things slide here and there because you know they'll ultimately get taken care of, but if you're on a tighter budget then it falls on you to keep track of everything.
There are a lot of chores that go into keeping your house clean, and if you're going in 10 different directions, it's easy to neglect some of these areas. Creating an organized system with the help of a chore calendar is a must for busy families. The calendar will help you remember everything that needs to be done, and by assigning chores to your spouse and children, you'll be able to share the cleaning burden and keep track of who is and isn't pulling their weight. This may not be an instant hit with your kids, but it will eventually serve as a model for them about how to stay organized and efficient. Just don't expect them to thank you in the short run. Here are some helpful tips for how to get organized and the best way to dole out chores to your reluctant family.
